Buccaneers vs. Panthers live stream: How to watch NFL Week 2 game online

Buccaneers-Panthers live stream: Can Tom Brady bounce back? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady aims to fare better in his Week 2 matchup vs. the Carolina Panthers than he did in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers debut last week.

The former New England Patriots quarterback tossed two interceptions, including a pick-six, in the Bucs' 34-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Now, he'll look to bounce back and earn his first win his new uniform when Teddy Bridgewater and the Panthers come to town.

Brady will have to get the job done without one of his top wide receivers, Chris Godwin, who has been ruled out with a concussion. Expect the 43-year-old to target his other primary target Mike Evans early and often. Perhaps he'll get his favorite tight end, Rob Gronkowski, a little more involved in the gameplan as well.

Here's how to watch Buccaneers vs. Panthers in Week 2 on television and online.

When: Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: fuboTV -- Get a free trial