Buccaneers vs. Jets Week 17 recap: Everything we know

The Jets were this close to upsetting the Buccaneers on Sunday, but Tom Brady still has plenty of magic left at 44 years old.

The longtime Jets nuisance threw a pinpoint-touchdown pass with 15 seconds left in the Week 17 game, cementing a 28-24 comeback win for the Bucs. The last-minute dagger came after a questionable play call from Jets OC Mike LaFleur. Zach Wilson attempted a QB sneak on 4th and 2 from the Bucs’ seven-yard line with over 2 minutes remaining. The rookie was swallowed up by Tampa Bay’s defense, paving the way for Brady’s brilliance.

With the loss, the Jets are now 4-12 entering the last game of the season, though Sunday’s letdown offered plenty of positives. The playoff-bound Bucs, meanwhile, have their own issues to deal with.

Final Score: Bucs 28, Jets 24

1 2 3 4 F TB 7 3 7 11 28 NYJ 7 10 7 0 24

Game Notes

First-Half Heorics: The Jets set the tone for this close contest right away, with Braxton Berrios rushing for a score on New York’s first drive of the game. Brady responded with a touchdown of his own, but he was otherwise stifled by Gang Green’s young defense in the first half. A Berrios receiving touchdown, an interception by Brandin Echols, and a 51-yard field goal from Eddy Piñeiro allowed the Jets to take a 17-10 lead into halftime, but New York couldn’t match its first-half performance afterward.

Wilson’s Maturation: Despite the loss, Zach Wilson put it all together in Week 17. He thrived in the short-to-intermediate game and threw precision passes through tight windows. Wilson was wise with his decision-making as well, avoiding pressure and getting rid of the ball when necessary. Wilson didn’t throw an interception for the fourth week in a row, and his outing would have been more statistically impressive if not for a few drops by Jets receivers.

Defense Doesn’t Hold: Gang Green’s defense recorded some highlights against Brady, particularly in the first half, but the young unit couldn’t keep the future Hall of Famer and the Bucs at bay after halftime. Brady finished the game 34-50 for 410 yards, three touchdowns and one pick with a depleted supporting cast.

Rushing Works: The Bucs entered Sunday’s game with the third-best run defense in the NFL. That didn’t stop the Jets from rushing for 150 yards and two scores. Michael Carter contributed a 55-yard run early on, but New York’s backfield was without the rookie for most of the game due to a concussion.

Standout Performers

WR Braxton Berrios: Berrios continued his stretch of impact play, scoring two total touchdowns. Berrios led the Jets with eight receptions and 65 receiving yards. He also had an 11-yard run in addition to return duties.

QB Zach Wilson: As previously mentioned, Wilson showed a ton of maturation on Sunday despite not getting a ton of help. He finished the game 19-33 for 234 yards and one touchdown.

What's Next?

Win or lose, the Jets’ season will come to an end in Buffalo next weekend.

Gang Green will try to finish another losing campaign with a victory, but that won’t be easy against a Bills team that scored 45 points against the Jets in Week 10. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 9.

