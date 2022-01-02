Buccaneers vs. Jets inactives: Jamison Crowder out for a second straight week

The Jets will be without their starting slot receiver for a second straight week, as Jamison Crowder is inactive against the Buccaneers.

Crowder missed New York’s Week 16 win over the Jaguars with a calf injury and that same injury kept him out of practice this week. Braxton Berrios is once again in line to take on an increased role in the Jets’ passing attack. Crowder has caught 50 passes for 431 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games this season.

New York’s defensive line depth also suffered a hit on Sunday morning, as Kyle Phillips was placed on the COVID list. Tevin Coleman and Tyler Kroft are also on the COVID list and out in Week 17.

Rounding out Gang Green’s inactives are Mike White, La’Mical Perine, recently-signed Javin White, Shaq Lawson and Isaiah Dunn. Bryce Hall returns from the COVID list against Tampa Bay, while Ronnie Blair, Dan Brown, Lamar Jackson and DJ Montgomery were elevated from the practice squad.

Inactive for the Buccaneers are Kyle Trask, Richard Sherman, Justin Watson, Dee Delaney, Elijah Ponder, Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul. Barrett and Pierre-Paul have been Tampa Bay’s most productive pass rushers in 2021, while Sherman has factored into the cornerback rotation since signing with the team just after the beginning of the regular season.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians tested out of COVID protocol and will be on the sideline in Week 17.