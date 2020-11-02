Buccaneers vs. Giants live stream: How to watch NFL Week 8 game online

Buccaneers-Giants live stream: Brady, Bucs looking for 3rd straight win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to keep their hot streak going when they visit the New York Giants on Monday night.

Brady is coming off a spectacular performance vs. the Las Vegas Raiders in which he threw for 369 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-20 Bucs victory. The 43-year-old quarterback also connected with fellow ex-New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski for 62 yards and a TD.

Now 5-2 on the season, Tampa Bay is set to take on a Giants team heading in the opposite direction (1-6). New York lost its Week 7 matchup vs. the Philadelphia Eagles 22-21 after allowing a last-minute TD.

Will Brady's Bucs steamroll the lowly Giants, or can Daniel Jones help New York pull off the upset? Find out on Monday Night Football.

Here's how to watch Buccaneers vs. Giants in Week 8 online:

When: Monday, Nov. 2 at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV -- Get a free trial