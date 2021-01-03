Buccaneers vs. Falcons live stream: How to watch NFL Week 17 game online

Buccaneers-Falcons live stream: Brady, Bucs look to clinch fifth seed originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched a playoff spot last week, but there's still work to be done in the final week of the regular season.

The Bucs are set to take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday for the second time in three weeks. The game has playoff seeding implications for Tampa Bay as with a win or a Rams loss to the Cardinals, it'll claim the No. 5 seed in the NFC. If the Buccaneers lose and the Rams win, they'll get the No. 6 seed.

Brady will look to duplicate last week's performance vs. the Detroit Lions. The former New England Patriots quarterback lit up Detroit's defense for 348 yards and four touchdowns before being replaced by Blaine Gabbert in the second half of the 47-7 win.

When the Bucs and Falcons faced off in Week 15, Tampa was able to hold on to win 31-27. Brady threw for 390 yards and two TDs in the victory.

Will Brady and the Buccaneers keep up their hot streak, or will they limp into the postseason? Here's how to watch Buccaneers (10-5) vs. Falcons (4-11) in Week 17 online:

When: Sunday, Jan. 3 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

