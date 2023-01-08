Buccaneers vs. Falcons highlights Week 18
Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons highlights during Week 18 of the 2022 season.
#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes warmed up ahead of Week 18's tilt with the #Raiders in a pullover honoring #Bills S Damar Hamlin.
The NFL’s personnel notice Friday revealed that the Patriots had suspended punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones. The suspensions reverted to Dec. 31. Both players were moved from injured reserve to reserve/suspended. Since then, some details have emerged as to the reasons. Bailey had returned to practice from injured reserve Dec. 21, and he [more]
The AFC playoff picture is complete. Check out the final seeding and Wild Card Round matchups following the Patriots' Week 18 loss to the Bills.
Have you ever seen this before in a football game at any level? Patrick Mahomes said this is called “Snow Globe.”
Tom Brady broke two NFL records with one pass on Sunday, not a bad achievement.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have sent Tom Brady to the bench in favor of Blaine Gabbert
The Patriots are not going to the playoffs after a loss on Sunday.
The Texans rallied late to give the Bears the top pick in the 2023 NFL draft.
TCU tried to convince Max Duggan to stay, but his instincts to turn pro were solidified after a phone call
As the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars battled for the AFC South, the owner of the latter franchise seemingly dozed off.
When the play that began with 11 grown men arm-in-arm and whirling in circles was called, Chiefs offensive tackle Trey Smith said, “‘It was almost like, ‘Oh, my God, it’s happening.’”
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick used Jack Jones' suspension as a "teaching moment" with his players, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.
Sports wagering is now legal in Ohio. If it wasn’t, Bernie Kosar would still have a relationship with the Browns. The team severed ties with Kosar after he acknowledged on social media that he placed a legal $19,000 bet on the Browns to beat the Steelers, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. [more]
Free Press sports writers give their predictions for the Detroit Lions' game on Sunday night at the Green Bay Packers.
Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown passes Mike Quick (1,409) to become the Eagles' single-season receiving yards leader against the Giants
The Steelers were on the wrong end of a horrible call on Sunday.
The Texans aren’t tanking, and the Bears may benefit. Heading into today’s games, the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft came down to this: The Texans own the first pick unless both the Texans win and the Bears lose. And at halftime the Texans lead the Colts 17-7, while the Vikings lead the [more]
The Jaguars are in the playoffs. Now there are a few scenarios for who's up next.
This donation was in true "Gronk" fashion.
The Chargers ruled out seven players, including Bryce Callahan.