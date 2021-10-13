Buccaneers vs. Eagles final injury report: Lane Johnson to miss 3rd straight game

The Eagles announced their final injury report ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Buccaneers and star right tackle Lane Johnson will miss a third straight game due to a personal matter.

Jordan Mailata will again start at right tackle while Andre Dillard is at left tackle.

Eagles injury report

Philadelphia Eagles’ Lane Johnson walks onto the field during organized team activities at the NFL football team’s training facility, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, Pool)

Tight end Dallas Goedert is not on the injury report because he is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

#TBvsPHI Status Report Eagles participated in a walkthrough. Today’s report is an estimation. pic.twitter.com/lDQgjR8MI2 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 13, 2021

Buccaneers injury report

Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) is stopped by Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White (45) and inside linebacker Lavonte David (54) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

The Buccaneers announced that they will be without All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski due to a ribs injury, linebacker Lavonte David (ankle), and safety Antoine Winfield (concussion).

