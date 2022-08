Associated Press

Tom Brady made a succinct, strong statement in his brief preseason debut. Five days after ending a planned, 11-day training camp break, Brady went 6 of 8 for 44 yards in the no-huddle offense and led the Buccaneers to a field goal on his first and only drive before watching the Indianapolis Colts' backups rally for a 27-10 victory on Saturday night. “I’ve played a lot of football in my day — a lot of practices, a lot of games, and a lot of seasons," Brady said.