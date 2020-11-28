Buccaneers vs. Chiefs live stream: How to watch NFL Week 12 game online

Buccaneers-Chiefs live stream: Brady takes on Mahomes in must-see matchup originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were humbled in primetime once again Monday night as they fell to the Los Angeles Rams, 27-24. Things won't get any easier for them in Week 12.

Next up on the docket is a meeting with Patrick Mahomes and the almost-perfect Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes is in the midst of another MVP-caliber season with 3,035 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and only two interceptions through 10 games.

Brady hasn't enjoyed the same kind of success as of late. The former New England Patriots quarterback tossed two interceptions in Week 11 to bring his total to nine picks on the year, already surpassing his INT total from all of last season. Bruce Arians has openly criticized Brady's play, leading many to wonder whether there's a rift between the head coach and the 43-year-old QB.

So will Brady get back on track, or will he struggle to keep up with Mahomes and the potent Chiefs offense on Sunday?

Here's how to watch Buccaneers (7-4) vs. Chiefs (9-1) in Week 12 online:

When: Sunday, Nov. 29 at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

