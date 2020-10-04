Buccaneers vs. Chargers live stream: How to watch NFL Week 4 game online

Buccaneers-Chargers live stream: Can rookie Herbert best Brady? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

History will be made Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert, 22, will lead Los Angeles against 43-year-old Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their Week 4 matchup.

That age gap of 21 years is the largest between two QBs in a game since at least 1950. There's also a laughable experience gap between the signal-callers: Herbert is playing in his third career NFL game, while Brady is playing in his 330th.

There's plenty of intrigue in this one outside the quarterback position, though. Running back Leonard Fournette and wide receivers Chris Godwin and Scotty Miller are all out for Tampa Bay, so the Bucs' offense will need to step up against a talented Chargers defense if it wants to win its third straight game and improve to 3-1.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, will try to get over the hump after losing its last two games by a combined eight points.

Here's how to watch Buccaneers vs. Chargers online.

When: Sunday, Oct. 4, at 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Yahoo Sports; fuboTV