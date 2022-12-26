Buccaneers vs. Cardinals highlights Week 16
Watch the game highlights between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals during Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season.
Who wins Sunday night's matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals?
Watch Ryan Succop give the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a walk-off win in overtime Sunday night against the Arizona Cardinals
With the 2022 NFL playoffs right around the corner, lets take a look at the teams that have secured a spot in the postseason.
The Buccaneers played ugly football once again on Sunday night, but that didn’t stop them from getting a win in Arizona. After falling behind 16-6 in the fourth quarter, the Buccaneers scored 10 straight points to tie the game and then forced a Cardinals punt on the first drive of overtime. Tom Brady completed five [more]
Oday Aboushi and Randy Gregory got into it on the field after the Rams-Broncos game, each throwing a punch at the other
The Packers' Pro Bowl cornerback delivered one of the best post-game interviews you'll find after the team's win over the Dolphins, then trolled Jaylen Waddle on his way out.
Russell Wilson's struggles were on display for a Christmas audience.
Baker Mayfield and Russell Wilson spent the first three months of the 2022 season in the category of disappointing quarterbacks, but Mayfield’s season has taken a turn in the right direction in December. Mayfield completed 24-of-28 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns to help the Rams rout Wilson and the Broncos 51-14 on Sunday. [more]
The Packers were once left for dead at 4-8. Now, Matt LaFleur's team only needs three (or maybe four) individual results over the next two weeks to clinch a playoff berth.
Tom Brady and Co. can clinch the division with a win over the Panthers next week
Most first-round quarterbacks get three years to prove themselves. Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will get only two. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that the Jets will move on from Wilson after the 2022 season. Per Glazer, the Jets have lost confidence in Wilson — and Wilson has lost confidence in himself. Wilson’s self-confidence, says [more]
Brock Purdy showed a token of appreciation toward Trey Lance as the rookie transitioned into the starting quarterback role with the 49ers.
Jerick McKinnon, once seeing the photo in the locker room, told Patrick Mahomes he needed to get some perfect words together.
The 49ers kept pace with Vikings and made up a game on the Eagles in the NFC standings.
How NFL playoff picture and NFC and AFC standings look with Week 16 nearly complete. The Jaguars moved into AFC South lead after Titans' loss.
With two games left in the final regular season of his rookie contract, running back Josh Jacobs may be ready to move on from the Raiders. He seemed exasperated and exhausted after Saturday night’s loss to the Steelers, featuring a sluggish offense that mustered only 10 points before Pittsburgh took the lead late. “Yeah, man, [more]
49ers QB Brock Purdy explained how practicing against Nick Bosa as the scout-team quarterback has helped his presence in the pocket now when he's the starter.
Dak Prescott has seven interceptions in the Cowboys’ last four games
Three fourth-quarter interceptions from Tagovailoa helped spur a Packers win.
Brock Purdy and George Kittle's connection has resulted in the 49ers tight end making history after the 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday at Levi's Stadium.