Buccaneers vs. Broncos live stream: Watch NFL Week 3 game online

Buccaneers vs. Broncos live stream: Bucs aim for consecutive wins originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back in action Sunday afternoon with a Week 3 game against the Denver Broncos on the road.

The Broncos are among the most banged up teams in the NFL. Star linebacker Von Miller suffered a torn Achilles injury before the season and is out long term. Starting quarterback Drew Lock has a shoulder injury and won't play Sunday, and No. 1 wide receiver Courtland Sutton is done for the season after suffering an ACL tear.

These injuries create a favorable scenario for the Bucs, who are aiming for back-to-back wins after defeating the Carolina Panthers at home in Week 2.

Brady and the offense played better in Week 2 than they did in the season opener, but there's still a lot of improvement for this unit to accomplish. One encouraging sign for the Buccaneers last week was the play of running back Leonard Fournette, who ran for 103 yards and two touchdowns versus Carolina.

Will the Buccaneers claim their second win of the season, or will the Broncos overcome their injuries and earn a surprising upset victory?

Here's how to watch Buccaneers vs. Broncos online.

When: Sunday, Sept. 27 at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: fuboTV -- Get a free trial