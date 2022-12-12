Buccaneers vs. 49ers highlights Week 14
Watch all of the highlights from a matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season.
Jared Goff threw TDs to 3 different WRs, the defense did enough and special teams executed a fake punt in Detroit Lions win over Minnesota Vikings
Twitter went wild when OT Penei Sewell made a game-sealing catch for a first down, giving the Lions a win on Sunday.
Zach LaVine slammed the door shut on the idea of resting for Sundays game against the Atlanta Hawks, the second leg of a home-road back-to-back set.
Brock Purdy is putting on a show against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were no match for the top-ranked San Francisco 49ers defense in a 35-7 Week 14 blowout loss on Sunday.
With Sunday’s game against the Vikings still undecided, the Lions put the ball in the hands of a guy who never touches it. And it wasn’t a play that they’ve secretly been practicing for just the right moment. The pass to tackle Penei Sewell on third and seven with two minutes left was a new [more]
Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith says the plan early in the week was to use QB Jeff Driskel against the Dallas Cowboys.
Trevor Lawrence had his best fantasy game of the season on Sunday, and he wasn't the only member of the Jags passing attack to shine. Scott Pianowski examines Week 14's highs and lows.
Jared Goff threw TDs to three different receivers, the defense did enough and special teams executed a fake punt in Detroit's 34-23 win over Minnesota.
The 49ers are entrenched in the No. 3 seed in the NFC, but they moved closer to the No. 2 on Sunday.
Jerry Rice is not pleased with how Deebo Samuel was used on the play that injured the wide receivers ankle.
Mahomes did it again with another insane pass.
Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score in his first career start and San Francisco's vaunted defense spoiled Tom Brady's Bay Area homecoming with a 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Purdy outplaying the NFL's most accomplished quarterback ever was partially overshadowed by another key injury for the 49ers (9-4). A week after losing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a broken left foot that opened the door for Purdy to start, the Niners lost star receiver Deebo Samuel to an ankle injury that forced him to be taken off the field in tears on a cart.
Brock Purdy had the entire stadium chanting his name before halftime.
When 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was carted off the field today, it appeared to be a very serious injury. But early indications are that Samuel is going to be OK. A league source tells PFT that Samuel twisted his ankle but it does not look like a major injury. It’s not yet clear whether [more]
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were dominated on both sides of the ball in a 35-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday
Anyone inclined to defend the trade that sent Matthew Stafford to the Rams can point to the fact that L.A. won a Super Bowl in their first year with the long-time Lions quarterback. That doesn’t mean the overall deal for Stafford can’t be scrutinized. Yes, the Rams went all in. Repeatedly. Splashing the pot and [more]
Wilson's head bounced off the turf during a scary scene in Denver.
Josh Allen hurdles a man, took a hit and spun 360 degrees in the air.