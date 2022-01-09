Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea will be staying in Tampa Bay for years to come.

Vea, who had one year remaining on his rookie contract, has agreed to an extension. Vea’s agent told reporters that it’s a four-year, $73 million deal.

The 26-year-old Vea was drafted by the Bucs with the 12th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. He had been slated to play the 2022 season on his fifth-year option salary of $7.6 million. Now he’ll get much more than that in the coming years, although the new deal may have lowered his cap hit for 2022.

The 6-foot-4, 347-pound Vea has started 15 games and played 57 percent of defensive snaps this season.

Buccaneers, Vita Vea agree to four-year extension originally appeared on Pro Football Talk