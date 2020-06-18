Buccaneers unveil first photos of Rob Gronkowski in team's new jerseys

The Buccaneers revealed on Tuesday the first photos of Tom Brady in the team's new uniforms for the 2020 NFL season, and on Thursday we got pics of Rob Gronkowski in Tampa Bay's threads.

It's going to be a little weird for New England Patriots fans to see both Brady and Gronkowski playing for a different team after spending nine years as teammates and winning three Super Bowl titles together in Foxboro. If the situation still didn't seem real to Patriots fans, seeing these players in Bucs jerseys definitely changes that.

Here's a look at Gronkowski in the new-look Buccaneers uniforms.

Gronkowski spent one year in retirement before being traded from the Patriots to the Buccaneers in April. He joins a crowded tight end depth chart in Tampa Bay that also includes veteran Cameron Brate and 2017 first-round draft pick O.J. Howard.

It remains to be seen how well Gronkowski will play after taking a year off, plus the fact that his performance already was declining in his final season with the Patriots in 2018. Perhaps he will enter the 2020 season rejuvenated. After all, he's going to be playing in an offense absolutely loaded with talent at just about every position, and alongside a quarterback he built a Hall of Fame career with.

