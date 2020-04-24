Now that the Buccaneers have quarterback Tom Brady, they need to protect him. They’ll do that in part with Iowa tackle Tristan Wirfs.

Tampa Bay jumped up one spot, moving from 14 to 13 selecting Wirfs.

A versatile blocker who can play either side, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.8 seconds at the Scouting Combine.

Wirfs can do plenty of things, with shotput and discus and weighlighting skills.

He’ll need to muster all of those skills to keep Brady upright and healthy, especially if he’ll be holding the ball a bit longer in the Bruce Arians offense.

Buccaneers trade up for Tristan Wirfs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk