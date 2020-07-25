Buccaneers' Tom Brady trolls Chiefs' Tyreek Hill after comments on pursuing an NFL dynasty

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady will never be mistaken for a basketball player, but Friday evening he absolutely slammed Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill on Twitter.

Hill recently went on ESPN's First Take to talk about his pursuit of a dynasty in Kansas City as they are the defending champs and all.

"Why not go seven rings?"Hill said. "Right now we're chasing (Michael) Jordan, so that's what we do. So I'm going over five and saying seven."

Brady, who's a six-time Super Bowl champion as well, responded only as a GOAT could.

Totally agree @cheetah. Why not go 7 rings... https://t.co/LfTY3ShcNP — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 24, 2020

"Totally agree @cheetah," Brady said. "Why not go 7 rings..."

The best possible outcome from this back and forth between the two elite football players is an AFC Championship game to decide it all: the Chiefs one step closer to the number six or Brady continuing to cement an already astronomical career.

Football is back, see you in January (hopefully).

