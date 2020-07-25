Buccaneers' Tom Brady trolls Chiefs' Tyreek Hill after comments on pursuing an NFL dynasty
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady will never be mistaken for a basketball player, but Friday evening he absolutely slammed Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill on Twitter.
Hill recently went on ESPN's First Take to talk about his pursuit of a dynasty in Kansas City as they are the defending champs and all.
Big goals....any chance? pic.twitter.com/Tx9i5mpEIb
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 24, 2020
"Why not go seven rings?"Hill said. "Right now we're chasing (Michael) Jordan, so that's what we do. So I'm going over five and saying seven."
Brady, who's a six-time Super Bowl champion as well, responded only as a GOAT could.
Totally agree @cheetah. Why not go 7 rings... https://t.co/LfTY3ShcNP
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 24, 2020
"Totally agree @cheetah," Brady said. "Why not go 7 rings..."
The best possible outcome from this back and forth between the two elite football players is an AFC Championship game to decide it all: the Chiefs one step closer to the number six or Brady continuing to cement an already astronomical career.
Football is back, see you in January (hopefully).
