Buccaneers' Tom Brady shouts out Eagles fans ahead of Thursday Night Football

Tom Brady shouts out Eagles fans ahead of TNF showdown

At this point in Tom Brady's career, I have a hard time hating on the guy. Eagles fans rejoiced when the Birds knocked off Brady and the Pats in Super Bowl LII, vanquishing the evil empire, but now that he's on the Bucs the animosity just feels less in-your-face.

And Brady seems to have built up a bit of healthy respect for Eagles fans over the years, because during his Tuesday media availability TB12 shouted out Philly's football fans, two days before his Bucs arrive in town for Thursday Night Football.

After a question about the Eagles' defense - which Brady called "talented" and "dangerous" - the GOAT was asked for his thoughts on playing in an environment like The Linc.

Brady had a solid answer that will probably catch Eagles fans by surprise:

"REPORTER: How much do you enjoy going into that atmosphere in Philly? It's a different kind of fanbase.

"BRADY: They do a good job, they love their team. I've played there quite a few times over the years, and it's a great football stadium. It'll be a fun game Thursday night."

Dare I say, Tom Brady... respect?

Look, he speaks largely in platitudes at this point in his career to protect his personal brand, but Brady giving Eagles fans their due is still cool. I'll take it. The guy's played everywhere; he knows a good fanbase when he sees one.

Thursday night will mark the fourth time Brady has played in Philadelphia. Here's a look back at the first three:

Sept. 14, 2003: Patriots 31, Eagles 10

Brady throws for 255 yards and three touchdowns in a romp. Donovan McNabb throws two interceptions and Koy Detmer attempts two passes.

Nov. 27, 2011: Patriots 38, Eagles 20

Brady throws for 361 yards and three touchdowns in a game that was never close. Vince Young throws for 400 yards and Jason Avant is the Eagles' leading receiver. Yikes.

Nov. 17, 2019: Patriots 17, Eagles 10

Brady throws no touchdowns while Carson Wentz throws one, but a Julian Edelman trick play touchdown pass sinks the Eagles.

To recap: Brady has six touchdowns, no interceptions, and three wins in three trips to Philadelphia. No wonder he likes playing here.

Time to fix that.

