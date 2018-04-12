Buccaneers, Titans to hold joint practices prior to preseason meeting

The top two picks from the 2015 NFL Draft will face each other on the practice field for a few days this August.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will practice against the Tennessee Titans prior to their meeting in Week 2 of the preseason.

Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota played their first professional games against each other in Week 1 of the 2015 season. Mariota and the Titans earned a 42-14 victory over Winston and the Buccaneers that day with Mariota tossing four touchdown passes.

The Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons have each held practices with the Titans in recent seasons. The Buccaneers will become yet another NFC South team to scrimmage with the team this summer. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay has practiced with the Jacksonville Jaguars each of the last two seasons and have also had workouts with the New England Patriots.