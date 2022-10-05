Buccaneers TE Cameron Brate sustained impact to shoulder, not head, NFL says

The NFL says that Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate sustained impact to his shoulder on a collision during Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and therefore concussion protocols were not applicable.

“Immediately following the game, the NFL contacted team and unaffiliated medical personnel to gather information concerning the injury sustained by Tampa Bay’s Cameron Brate,” the league said in a statement to NBC Sports' ProFootballTalk. “The league reviewed the information with the NFL Players Association. Based on the standardized gameday reports, it is clear to both parties that the spotters in the booth concluded that Brate was hit in the shoulder and therefore did not trigger the concussion protocols. As soon as medical personnel identified concussion symptoms, they removed Brate from the game.”

HOW DID THIS HAPPEN: Cameron Brate's case adds another layer of scrutiny to NFL concussion woes

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate

After the game, Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles said Brate experienced delayed symptoms of a concussion after initially complaining about shoulder discomfort following a collision during the first half.

“He went on the sideline. He complained of shoulder discomfort, nothing about his head," said Bowles on Monday. "He was checked out three times.

Brate returned for the final minute of the first half, but did not play in the second half, exiting the game in concussion protocol.

ProFootballTalk said that the NFL Players Association supported the NFL's assessment.

Here is the Cameron Brate hit in the 2nd quarter. He played the entire drive after that, getting targeted a few times, before entering concussion protocol and getting knocked out of the game for good. pic.twitter.com/HUTFAUK6AG — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) October 3, 2022

The decision to allow Brate to return and the league's statement that he did not receive impact to the head comes in the wake of the situation surrounding Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered a head injury Sept. 25 but was then allowed to return after it was described as a head a back injury. Tagovailoa then suffered a concussion Sept. 29 after a sack that left him in the fencing position.

Story continues

Contributing: Associated Press

Contact Analis Bailey at aabailey@usatoday.com or on Twitter @analisbailey.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cameron Brate sustained impact to shoulder, not head, NFL says