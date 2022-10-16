Buccaneers TE Cameron Brate carted off field after suffering head injury

Another scary head injury forced a player to be carted off the field. This time it was Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate.

He appeared to suffer the injury late in the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers after catching a pass from Tom Brady. Brate stayed on the turf for a while before the medical staff brought out the backboard stretcher and then the cart. Though he wasn't able to leave the field under his own power, Brate did raise a thumbs up to show he was OK.

The Buccaneers officially ruled Brate out for the rest of the game soon after the play and added that he had movement in all of his extremities.

This is Brate's second head-related injury in two weeks. He missed Week 5 after suffering a concussion in Week 4 but cleared the league's protocols prior to this game.

Concussions and head-related injuries have come to the forefront of the NFL after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered concussions in back-to-back weeks and had to be carted off the field in Week 4. Tagovailoa missed the next two games but did clear the league's concussion protocols before Week 6.

This story will be updated.