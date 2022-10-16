Buccaneers TE Cameron Brate carted off, gives crowd an emotional thumbs-up

After sitting out last week and clearing the NFL's concussion protocol to return to action on Sunday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate was carted off the field after suffering another apparent head injury.

Late in the third quarter of the Bucs' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Brate took a hard hit on a 6-yard completion from Tom Brady and then immediately grabbed his head while on the ground.

The Buccaneers medical staff brought out a stretcher and put Brate on a backboard. But on the way to the locker room, the veteran tight end gave the fans a positive sign with a simple gesture.

Cameron Brate gives the thumbs up as he is carted off the field. pic.twitter.com/s8qzcH7KXS — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 16, 2022

The Buccaneers said Brate showed movement in all his extremities. He was ruled out for the rest of the game — which the Steelers won 20-18.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Buccaneers' Cameron Brate exits with injury, but gives crowd thumbs-up