Buccaneers can’t lock up the NFC South just yet after Week 14 Saints win

There was a chance — slim, but very real — that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could either clinch a playoff berth or win the NFC South outright on Sunday. They would have needed some help from the New Orleans Saints (and some other teams) to do that, but the black and gold weren’t eager to oblige.

It was a narrow thing. With the Carolina Panthers collapsing against the Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay was already halfway there — a New Orleans loss or tie, combined with that Panthers defeat and a Buccaneers win, would locked up the division title in Week 14. Instead, the Saints manhandled the New York Jets and now the Buccaneers have to wait at least another week for their chance.

Maybe the Saints are only delaying the inevitable here. Tampa Bay is on top of the division with a 9-3 record and a multi-score lead over the outmatched Buffalo Bills. Even a New Orleans upset in Week 15 wouldn’t do more than close the distant gap between the Buccaneers and the Saints, who improved to 6-7 in their win against the Jets.

But there’s a lot to be said for defiance in the face of adversity. Frustrating Tampa Bay in a big spot and exposing more weaknesses in their armor could pay off another day. Other teams in the NFC playoff picture should be watching next week’s matchup closely.

For the curious, here are your current NFC South standings after Week 14:

9-3* Tampa Bay Buccaneers (pending) 6-7 Atlanta Falcons 6-7 New Orleans Saints 5-8 Carolina Panthers

