Buccaneers strike first on Chargers

The Buccaneers haven’t always followed through over the course of the game, but they’ve figured out how to start.

Tom Brady led the Bucs to an impressive early touchdown drive for a quick 7-0 lead over the Chargers. It was their third opening drive touchdown of the season, and they’ve outscored opponents 38-0 in first quarters this year.

Running back Ronald Jones touched it on the first four snaps, as they were able to methodically work it downfield. They mixed LeSean McCoy in later, and they’ll need those two throughout the day in the absence of Leonard Fournette.

Tight end Cameron Brate caught the touchdown pass, as Brady continues to spread the ball around efficiently.

