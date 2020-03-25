Buccaneers have started selling Tom Brady No. 12 jerseys

Tom Brady wouldn't answer when asked if he was going to retain his number 12 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his introductory conference call.

Actually, it was part of two questions asked by a reporter and Brady ignored the first part that asked if he was keeping the number or letting new teammate and likely favorite target Chris Godwin keep it.

Still, that didn't stop the Buccaneers website from putting Brady No. 12 jerseys on sale on Tuesday, per NFL.com's Kevin Patra.

Tom Brady dodged the question about what number he'll wear, but the team's official website is already selling No. 12 (as expected) https://t.co/EQu2X17WFy pic.twitter.com/IgkiZ4l2GT — Kevin Patra (@kpatra) March 24, 2020

The generic look isn't what the Bucs are going to for new uniforms. The official revised unis have yet to be revealed, although the website uni-watch.com did provide a peek at the new threads last week. But the Bucs aren't tipping their hand on the new look yet (although they appear to look a lot like the pre-medieval numbers the Bucs sported in their Super Bowl 36-winning days).

Over the weekend, Brady's TB12 Sports company began selling merchandise in Tampa Bay Bucs' team colors.

