Buccaneers star makes bold prediction about Patriots draft pick Mac Jones

Bucs star makes bold prediction about Patriots draft pick Mac Jones

The New England Patriots selected Alabama quarterback Mac Jones with the No. 15 pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and the decision has been met with mostly positive reviews.

Some of the reaction was very positive, in fact.

ESPN expert Dan Orlovsky said the Patriots taking Jones at No. 15 was the "best" pick of the first round.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star linebacker Shaquil Barrett took it even further and tweeted Thursday that "Mac Jones (is) going (to) be the best QB out (of) this draft."



That's pretty high praise from one of the league's premier defensive players and a teammate of former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Jones could start for the Patriots during the upcoming season, maybe even early on. He was ranked as one of the most NFL-ready offensive players in this draft based on, among other attributes, his high football IQ and pinpoint accuracy.

He's also going to a favorable situation for a young quarterback, one that includes an awesome offensive line and the greatest head coach in league history.

Despite all of that, it would still be pretty surprising if Jones becomes the best quarterback from this draft class. Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, who went No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars, was one of the most impressive QB prospects of his generation. Unless the Jaguars completely fail to surround Lawrence with enough talent, it's hard to envision him struggling.

Three other QBs went in the top 15 -- BYU's Zach Wilson to the New York Jets at No. 2 overall, North Dakota State's Trey Lance to the San Francisco 49ers at No. 3 overall and Ohio State's Justin Fields to the Chicago Bears at No. 11 overall.

Jones was a solid pick at No. 15, but will he become the best QB from this draft class. It's unlikely, but he's going to have a chance because of the franchise that drafted him.