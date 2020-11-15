Buccaneers spend five hours on tarmac waiting for flight to Charlotte

Bucs spend five hours on tarmac waiting for flight to Charlotte originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It certainly has been a week to forget for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Because of mechanical issues, the Bucs were forced to wait on the tarmac for five hours Saturday night before taking off for their flight to Charlotte, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Adding to the difficulty of traveling during the time of COVID: The #Bucs have been waiting for about 5 hours on the tarmac due to mechanical issues before traveling to Carolina. They’re set to leave now, but some disruption on their road trip to play the #Panthers. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 14, 2020

Fortunately, the issues were solved and the team departed around 6 p.m. ET.

Tampa Bay's tough week began Sunday night when it suffered a 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Brady tossed three interceptions in the defeat.

The former New England Patriots quarterback's week only got worse when he nearly lost his dock and two jet skis during Tropical Storm Eta.

Brady and the Bucs (6-3) will look to turn their luck around when they face off against the Carolina Panthers (3-6) Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.