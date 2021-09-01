Buccaneers signing Troy Warner to practice squad

Former #Rams rookie safety Troy Warner is signing with the #Bucs practice squad. He’s the younger brother of 49ers star LB Fred Warner. — PewterReport (@PewterReport) September 1, 2021

A second player waived by the Rams this week has decided to sign with another team’s practice squad. According to the Pewter Report, the Buccaneers are signing Troy Warner to their practice squad. Christian Rozeboom is the other to leave the Rams, signing with the Chiefs’ practice squad.

Warner signed with the Rams after the draft, hailing from BYU. He was waived in the team’s initial round of cuts on Monday but appeared to be a candidate for the Rams’ practice squad. He won’t be returning, unfortunately, and is heading to Tampa Bay where he’ll try to carve out a role on special teams and defense.

Warner is the younger brother of Fred Warner, the stud linebacker for the 49ers.