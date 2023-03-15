Buccaneers are signing Baker Mayfield to 1-year deal worth up to $8.5M

The Los Angeles Rams will need to find a new backup quarterback this offseason, assuming they don’t re-sign John Wolford or Bryce Perkins. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Buccaneers are signing Baker Mayfield to a one-year deal worth $8.5 million. Adam Schefter of ESPN specified that it’s worth “up to $8.5 million.”

This will give Mayfield a chance to compete for the starting job in Tampa Bay following Tom Brady’s retirement. The Bucs also have Kyle Trask on the roster.

The Rams claimed Mayfield off waivers late last season and he played six games under center, winning two of them. Because he’s leaving in free agency, the Rams could receive a compensatory pick in the 2024 draft, but considering the contract is relatively small, it likely won’t be higher than a sixth-rounder.

Sources: The #Bucs have a 1-year deal for QB Baker Mayfield for $8.5M, giving him the opportunity to battle for the starting spot with Kyle Trask. A marquee name off the market. pic.twitter.com/K1WgfRvV6D — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2023

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire