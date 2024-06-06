Buccaneers sign veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard

After eight seasons with the Giants, veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard has found a new NFL team.

Shepard is signing with the Buccaneers today, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The 31-year-old Shepard will reunite with Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, his teammate at Oklahoma. In 2015, Mayfield's first year as Oklahoma's starter, Shepard was a senior and his No. 1 wide receiver.

Last year Shepard played in 15 games but didn't look like he had much left in the tank, catching just 10 passes for 57 yards. He'll have to compete just to make the roster in Tampa Bay, but with a good rapport with Mayfield, he may have a chance to make the team and show he still has something left.