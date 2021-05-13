Buccaneers sign three draft picks to rookie deals

The Buccaneers have taken care of some business before the start of rookie minicamp, signing three of their 2021 draft picks to their rookie deals.

Tampa Bay announced linebacker K.J. Britt, cornerback Chris Wilcox, and linebacker Grant Stuard have all signed their standard four-year contracts.

Britt was the team’s fifth-round pick at No. 176 overall out of Auburn. He finished his Auburn career with 119 total tackles, 13.0 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks. He missed most of the 2020 season with a hand injury. Wilcox, a seventh-round pick, recorded eight passes defensed and 3.0 tackles for loss in 41 games with BYU. And Stuard, also a seventh-round pick, had four passes defensed, 16.5 tackles for loss, and 2.0 sacks for Houston.

The Bucs have four more draft picks to sign, including first-round pick Joe Tryon and second-round selection Kyle Trask.

