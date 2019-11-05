Buccaneers sign Sam Acho, place Antony Auclair on IR

The Buccaneers signed outside linebacker Sam Acho. Acho posted the news on social media.

The Bucs placed tight end Antony Auclair on injured reserve with a toe injury in a corresponding move, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Carl Nassib (groin) and Anthony Nelson (hamstring) both left Sunday’s game and did not return.

Acho is familiar with the Tampa Bay defense, having played for Bruce Arians and Todd Bowles in Arizona in 2013-14. He had 11 sacks in those two seasons.

He has not played this season and made only one tackle in four games with the Bears last season.

Auclair played eight games with five starts this season, his third in Tampa. He made his only catch of the season Sunday, gaining 11 yards.