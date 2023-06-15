Buccaneers sign Rodrigo Blankenship

Veteran kicker Rodrigo Blankenship’s next NFL stop will be in Tampa Bay.

The Bucs are signing Blankenship after working him out this week, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Blankenship had an up-and-down tenure with the Colts after signing with them as an undrafted rookie out of Georgia in 2020. He had a solid rookie season, but he played in just five games in 2021 because of a hip injury. He was then cut by the Colts after Week One of 2022 because he missed a field goal and put two kickoffs out of bounds in the opener. Blankenship then played two games for the Cardinals last season.

In January Blankenship had surgery for a torn muscle in his leg, but he’s now good to go. In training camp he’ll compete with Chase McLaughlin to be the Bucs’ kicker in 2023.

