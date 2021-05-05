Buccaneers sign Raven Greene, Joseph Jones

Josh Alper
·1 min read
The Buccaneers added a couple of depth players to their roster on Wednesday.

The team announced the signings of safety Raven Greene and linebacker Joseph Jones.

Greene signed with the Packers after going undrafted in 2018 and appeared in 20 games for the team over the last three seasons. He had 56 tackles, 2.5 sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble to go with a 26-yard run on a fake punt.

Jones played 49 games for the Broncos over the last four seasons and almost all of his playing time came on special teams. He has 31 career tackles.

The Buccaneers have focused on holding onto their own players this offseason, which leaves Greene, Jones and running back Giovani Bernard as their outside additions to the roster.

Buccaneers sign Raven Greene, Joseph Jones originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

