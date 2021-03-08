The Buccaneers are still working on a contract extension for quarterback Tom Brady, but they have been able to wrap up talks about a new deal with another member of the club.

Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com reports that defensive end Pat O'Connor is signing a one-year deal with the team. O’Connor was set for exclusive rights free agency.

O’Connor has been on and off the Bucs active roster since 2017 and he appeared in every game for the team last season. He played 62 defensive snaps and 353 special teams snaps in the regular season before playing 106 special teams snaps in the postseason.

O’Connor had four tackles and a sack last season. He had six tackles in 11 games during the 2017 and 2019 seasons.

Buccaneers re-sign Pat O’Connor originally appeared on Pro Football Talk