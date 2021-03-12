Buccaneers re-sign Kevin Minter

Josh Alper
·1 min read
The Buccaneers have re-signed another linebacker from their Super Bowl-winning team.

While Lavonte David was meeting with the media on Friday to discuss his two-year deal with the team, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reported that the team has also re-signed Kevin Minter. This contract only runs through the 2021 season.

Minter originally joined the Bucs in 2018 and has re-signed with them the last two offseasons. He appeared in every regular season game and three playoff contests — he missed one postseason game while on the COVID-19 reserve list — as a core member of Tampa’s special teams. He did start one regular season game and one playoff game on defense.

He had 15 tackles and one pass defensed during the regular season to go with six tackles and a pass defensed in the playoffs.

 

Buccaneers re-sign Kevin Minter originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

