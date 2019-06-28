Buccaneers sign Josh LeRibeus

The Buccaneers added a veteran interior offensive lineman to the roster on Friday.

The team announced the signing of Josh LeRibeus to the 90-man roster. There was an open spot on that roster, so the Bucs didn’t have to make a corresponding move to add LeRibeus.

LeRibeus tried out for the Buccaneers during their three-day minicamp at the end of the offseason workout program.

LeRibeus entered the league as a Washington third-round pick in 2012 and spent four years with the team. He re-signed in 2016, but was cut in September and didn’t play any regular season games that year. LeRibeus appeared in 22 games for the Saints the last two years and made three starts in 2018.

LeReibeus joins Earl Watford as free agent additions to the Tampa offensive line this offseason.