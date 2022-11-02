The Buccaneers have made a pair of roster moves as they start their practice week.

Tampa Bay announced the club has signed offensive lineman John Molchon and linebacker J.J. Russell to its 53-man roster from its practice squad.

Molchon has been with the Bucs on the practice squad for much of the last two seasons. He has not appeared in a regular-season game.

Having signed with Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent in May, Russell has been on the practice squad since the start of the regular season.

The Buccaneers also announced they’ve signed linebacker JoJo Ozougwu and tackle Justin Skule to their practice squad.

Buccaneers sign John Molchon, J.J. Russell to 53-man roster originally appeared on Pro Football Talk