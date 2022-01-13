The Buccaneers have brought in a player who has plenty of familiarity with head coach Bruce Arians’ offensive scheme.

Tampa Bay announced on Thursday that receiver John Brown has signed with the club’s practice squad.

Brown played under Arians with the Cardinals from 2014-2017. In 2015, Brown caught 65 passes for 1,003 yards with seven touchdowns in 15 games.

Brown also played for Baltimore in 2018 and Buffalo in 2019-2020. He most recently spent time with Denver and Jacksonville this season, but did not record a reception for either team. Brown has 320 career catches for 4,748 yards with 31 touchdowns.

The Buccaneers could use some depth at receiver after Chris Godwin tore his ACL in December and the departure of Antonio Brown.

Tampa Bay released running back Darwin Thompson from the practice squad to clear a spot.

Buccaneers sign John Brown to practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk