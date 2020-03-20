There was word this week that free agents are lining up to play with Tom Brady in Tampa, so it was fair to think that Brady’s signing becoming official on Friday could lead to more news of players coming to the Buccaneers.

Friday morning has brought word of one new arrival, but the name doesn’t quite fit the impression of a player who was declining other offers in order to join up with Brady.

According to multiple reports, the Bucs have agreed to a deal with offensive lineman Joe Haeg. Haeg spent the last four years with the Colts after joining Indy as a 2016 fifth-round pick and appeared in all 16 games as a reserve last season. He started 35 games over his first three seasons in Indy.

While not a big name, Haeg brings versatility to the Bucs as he’s started at both guard and tackle over the course of his career. That’s useful for a team with four free agent offensive linemen, including right tackle Demar Dotson.

Buccaneers sign Joe Haeg originally appeared on Pro Football Talk