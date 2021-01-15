Buccaneers sign former Patriots player ahead of Tom Brady vs. Drew Brees playoff game

Bucs sign former Patriots player ahead of Tom Brady vs. Drew Brees playoff game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Keeping quarterback Tom Brady protected in the pocket is of the utmost importance for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during their NFL playoff run, and they added much-needed depth on the offensive line Friday.

The Bucs signed former New England Patriots guard Earl Watford. Watford spent two weeks on the Patriots practice squad last month. He never played in a game for New England and was released from the Pats' practice squad in late December.

Watford has experience with Tampa Bay. He played 15 games (four starts) for the Buccaneers during the 2019 season.

The move to sign Watford wasn't the only roster transaction the Bucs made ahead of Sunday's much-anticipated showdown versus the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional Round.

They also put starting right guard Alex Cappa on injured reserve Friday. He fractured his ankle in Tampa Bay's win over the Washington Football Team in the NFC Wild Card Round. Aaron Stinnie is expected to fill in for Cappa at right guard.

Brady was sacked three times against Washington, but still managed to throw for 381 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions.