Buccaneers sign first-round pick Devin White

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed first-round pick Devin White, the fifth overall selection out of LSU.

White was the 2018 Butkus Award winner as the nation's top college linebacker and was a first-team All-American. He is expected to be an immediate starter at inside linebacker.

The Buccaneers under new defensive coordinator Todd Bowles will be switching to a 3-4 scheme and will be counting on White and others to lift the team out of last place in the NFC South after they allowed the second-most points in the NFL last season.

The Buccaneers have signed all of their draft picks before the team reports for training camp on July 25.

