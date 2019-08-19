Buccaneers sign Elijah Qualls

The Buccaneers have been dealing with plenty of injuries on the defensive line this summer, and added some depth Monday.

The team announced the addition of defensive linemen Elijah Qualls, who was recently released by the Ravens.

Originally a sixth-round pick by the Eagles from the University of Washington, Qualls provides some cover for college teammate Vita Vea, who is still out with a knee injury.

To make room for Qualls on the roster, the Bucs waived defensive lineman Shane Bowman with an injury designation.