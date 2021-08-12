With injury concerns along their offensive line, the Buccaneers have made a move to bring back a familiar face.

Tampa Bay announced that the club has signed veteran guard Earl Watford.

This is Watford’s third stint with the Buccaneers in the last three years. He made four starts for the team in 2019. He also was on the Bucs active roster and practice squad last year, though he didn’t appear in a game.

Watford began his career under head coach Bruce Arians with the Cardinals as a fourth-round pick in 2013. Watford played 43 games with 21 starts for Arizona from 2013-2017.

He’s also spent time with Jacksonville, Chicago, Cleveland, and New England.

As Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com pointed out, the Buccaneers have several offensive linemen currently sitting out with injuries — spurring the need for more depth along the line.

As a corresponding roster move, Tampa Bay has waived defensive tackle Sam Renner. Renner signed with the Bucs in February. He entered the league with the Rams as a college free agent but did not make the team’s 53-man roster.

Buccaneers sign Earl Watford originally appeared on Pro Football Talk