Advertisement
breaking news:

Suns reportedly plan to hire Mike Budenholzer as coach

Buccaneers sign draft picks Bucky Irving and Elijah Klein

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
·1 min read

The Buccaneers have two of their 2024 draft picks under contract.

Fourth-round running back Bucky Irving and sixth-round guard Elijah Klein both signed their four-year rookie contracts today.

Irving was a 1,000-yard rusher and caught 56 passes last season. Irving also returned kicks in college, and the Bucs have indicated that they like his potential to be a playmaker under the NFL's new kickoff return rules.

Klein played both guard and tackle at UTEP and started a total of 55 games, making him one of the most experienced linemen in this year's draft class.

Five Buccaneers draft picks remain unsigned: first-round center Graham Barton, second-round outside linebacker Chris Braswell, third-round safety Tykee Smith, third-round wide receiver Jalen McMillan and seventh-round tight end Devin Culp.