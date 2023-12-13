Buccaneers sign David Moore to active roster

Wide receiver David Moore is now part of the Buccaneers' 53-man roster.

The team announced on Wednesday that they have signed Moore off of their practice squad. Moore was out of temporary elevations after being called up three times this season and he takes the roster spot that opened when the Bucs waived cornerback Keenan Isaac this week.

Isaac has re-signed to the practice squad. Long snapper Evan Deckers has also joined that roster while linebacker Vi Jones has been released.

Moore has one catch for 11 yards in his appearances for Tampa. He had 78 catches for 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns in 47 appearances for the Seahawks.