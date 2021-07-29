Tampa Bay has a new offensive lineman.

The Buccaneers announced on Thursday that they’ve signed Chidi Okeke.

Okeke spent the 2019 season on the Dolphins’ practice squad but was not on a team in 2020. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee State. He spent also spent time with Washington and Kansas City in 2019.

The Bucs had an opening on their offensive line because rookie Calvin Ashley left the team and was subsequently waived on Thursday.

Buccaneers sign Chidi Okeke originally appeared on Pro Football Talk