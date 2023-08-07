Buccaneers sign S Avery Young

The Buccaneers signed safety Avery Young on Monday, the team announced.

They waived offensive tackle Grant Hermanns in a corresponding move. Hermanns signed with the Bucs' practice squad in December before signing a futures contract after the season.

Hermanns was active for two games with the Jets last season and saw action on seven special teams snaps.

Young originally signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent.

He spent five seasons at Rutgers, appearing in 57 games with 54 starts. Last year, Young totaled an interception, a forced fumble, a sack and four passes defended while playing under former Bucs head coach Greg Schiano.

His brother, Jordan Young, spent training camp with Tampa Bay in 2022.