Buccaneers sign 2nd-round pick Kyle Trask to be one of Tom Brady's backups

Former Florida Gators QB Kyle Trask inked his first-ever NFL contract on Tuesday, a four-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers worth more than $5.5 million.

The Bucs drafted Trask just over a month ago, snagging him near the end of the second round with the 64th pick. He played three years at Florida, two as a starter, and his 43 touchdowns in 2020 were the most in the nation. He was also one of four finalists for this year's Heisman Trophy, which was won by DeVonta Smith.

Tuesday was a big day for Trask. He not only signed his first NFL contract, he also got to take the field with Tom Brady, the QB he'll be backing up, for the very first time.

Tom Brady warming up, catching snaps from rookie Kyle Trask. Today marks their first #Bucs practice together. pic.twitter.com/M0HaXXtJug — Zach Goodall (@zach_goodall) June 8, 2021

Trask and Brady are practicing together for the first time, but Trask has been hard at work for over a week, earning early praise from head coach Bruce Arians.

Kyle Trask dropping dimes at @Buccaneers OTA today! Arians said he’s “very impressive” and processes the offense at an Andrew Luck level. You can hear Mickens after a deep corner drops in his lap...”That’s some Shit #2! I see ya Trask” Trask by my count 15-17 in 7on7 and 11on11 pic.twitter.com/3BTakiRY22 — JP Peterson (@FanStreamJP) June 2, 2021

Tremendous day of underwear Football for Kyle Trask at QB. By my count one incompletion in about 15 to 18 throws in 7on7 and 11 on 11 throws. Incredible accuracy, quick reads, very decisive, very impressive. BA said he’s Andrew Luck like in terms of mentally processing the game pic.twitter.com/jA5EVIwg9J — JP Peterson (@FanStreamJP) June 1, 2021

There are already two more Brady backups on the roster: Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin, who both re-signed with the Bucs the spring. That's a lot of backups, so at least one of them probably won't be sticking around for the duration of training camp.

