Buccaneers sign 2nd-round pick Kyle Trask to be one of Tom Brady's backups

Liz Roscher
·2 min read
Former Florida Gators QB Kyle Trask inked his first-ever NFL contract on Tuesday, a four-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers worth more than $5.5 million. 

The Bucs drafted Trask just over a month ago, snagging him near the end of the second round with the 64th pick. He played three years at Florida, two as a starter, and his 43 touchdowns in 2020 were the most in the nation. He was also one of four finalists for this year's Heisman Trophy, which was won by DeVonta Smith.

Tuesday was a big day for Trask. He not only signed his first NFL contract, he also got to take the field with Tom Brady, the QB he'll be backing up, for the very first time. 

Trask and Brady are practicing together for the first time, but Trask has been hard at work for over a week, earning early praise from head coach Bruce Arians.

There are already two more Brady backups on the roster: Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin, who both re-signed with the Bucs the spring. That's a lot of backups, so at least one of them probably won't be sticking around for the duration of training camp. 

TAMPA, FL - MAY 15: Bucs 2nd round pick Kyle Trask (2) throws a pass during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rookie Minicamp on May 15, 2021 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Second-round pick QB Kyle Trask signed his first-ever NFL contract with the Buccaneers on Tuesday. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

