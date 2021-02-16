Former NFL receiver Vincent Jackson died Monday at 38. Jackson spent the final five seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“We are shocked and saddened to hear the terrible news regarding the loss of Vincent Jackson,” Buccaneers co-owner Bryan Glazer said in a statement. “During his five seasons with our franchise, Vincent was a consummate professional, who took a great deal of pride in his performance on and off the football field. Vincent was a dedicated father, husband, businessman and philanthropist, who made a deep impact on our community through his unyielding advocacy for military families, supported by the Jackson in Action 83 Foundation. He was a three-time Pro Bowl selection for his accomplishments on the field, but his greatest achievements as a Buccaneer were the four consecutive nominations he earned as our Walter Payton Man of the Year. Our deepest condolences go out to his wife, Lindsey, and the entire Jackson family.”

Receiver Mike Evans, drafted by the Bucs in 2014, added this message to his former teammate on Twitter: “V Jax thank you for everything I love you big bro. Praying for your family. Rest in Paradise.”

Jackson had sixth 1,000-yard seasons in his career. He finished with 9,080 receiving yards.

Buccaneers are “shocked and saddened” by sudden passing of Vincent Jackson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk